Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,616,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,286.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

ALXN traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.24. 473,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,341. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $37,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

