Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $592,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in UBS Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in UBS Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 711.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. FIG Partners downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 1,094,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,383. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

