Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,658,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,347,000 after buying an additional 12,952,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,664,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486,637 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,064,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,130 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,768,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 904,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,639,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,333,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous None dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITUB. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

