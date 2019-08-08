Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,725 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 758,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

