Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,257,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19,683.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 620,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.95. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

