Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:WY remained flat at $$24.69 during trading hours on Friday. 670,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,569. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $239,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 452.9% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 444,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 364,333 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

