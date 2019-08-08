WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 80.64%.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 150,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $275.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.60.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director Kevin Francis Burke bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $32,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

