Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.63. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $9.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ifs Securities cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 50,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,127. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

