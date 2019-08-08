William B. Mcmahon Purchases 14,000 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) insider William B. Mcmahon purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $19,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 762,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nautilus by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 851.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

