William C. Lucia Sells 20,091 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia sold 20,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $766,471.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,320.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 694,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,625. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $42,907,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HMS by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 497,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 464,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HMS by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 152,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 136,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.