Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Insider Purchases $232,400.00 in Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) insider John D. Chandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 105,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 234,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.