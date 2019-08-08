Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.63. 811,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,708. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $343.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.