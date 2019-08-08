Winco Market Capitalization Hits $679,732.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Winco has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Winco has a market cap of $679,732.00 and approximately $12,288.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winco token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00074574 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00362002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Winco (CRYPTO:WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official website is winco.io.

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

