Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 918,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129,149 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $448.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.21. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.55 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sidoti lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

OMNOVA Solutions Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

