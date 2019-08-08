Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,293 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 3.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 180,840 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,280,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. 132,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

