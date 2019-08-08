Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

