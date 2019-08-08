Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,380,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,747,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA traded up $9.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.58. 19,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,342. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.39.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

