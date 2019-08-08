Winslow Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hawaiian by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Hawaiian by 37.8% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 27,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

