Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,375 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 119.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 6,936,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

