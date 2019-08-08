Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Critical Analysis

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Wintrust Financial pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wintrust Financial and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.53 billion 2.43 $343.17 million $5.86 11.20 International Bancshares $630.86 million 3.47 $215.93 million N/A N/A

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 20.60% 10.72% 1.07% International Bancshares 33.47% 11.19% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wintrust Financial and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 0 6 1 3.14 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus target price of $89.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.16%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Wintrust Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2019, the company had 189 branch facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Laredo, Texas.

