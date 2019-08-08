WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.31, approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,218 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund comprises approximately 0.5% of H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. H D Vest Advisory Services owned approximately 43.64% of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

