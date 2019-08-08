Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading 1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $65.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workiva traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.93, 186,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 225,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,487,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,628,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,790 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 243,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. 51.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.