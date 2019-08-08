WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.59

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.59 and last traded at $87.52, with a volume of 26481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.034 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in WP Carey by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in WP Carey by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

