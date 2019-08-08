Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wright Medical Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 19,602,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 701.50, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $81,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $141,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $389,339. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,498,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,874,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,390,000 after acquiring an additional 336,800 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,500,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 886,324 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 415,455 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.