Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

Shares of WMGI stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.99. 243,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 701.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $70,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Andrews sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $44,350.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $389,339 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,498,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,279 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,834,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,500,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after purchasing an additional 886,324 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,781,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

