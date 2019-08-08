Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Set at $150.00 by Deutsche Bank

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given a $150.00 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $111.51. 1,269,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

