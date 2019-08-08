XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Earnings Results

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.66% and a negative net margin of 48.62%.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,455. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 3,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,524.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 27,913 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,367.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,010 shares of company stock worth $612,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

