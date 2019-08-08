Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPER. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Xperi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

XPER stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 13,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66. Xperi has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Xperi by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Xperi by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,006,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Xperi by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

