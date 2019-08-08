Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to $3.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AUY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. GMP Securities cut Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.28.

AUY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 12,301,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,913,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.96. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

