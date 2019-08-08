YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex, ABCC and CoinTiger. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $224,899.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YEE has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.01 or 0.04504887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001047 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex, FCoin, ABCC, DEx.top, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

