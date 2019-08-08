Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. Fidelity National Financial posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidelity National Financial.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $44.19. 43,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.73. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.