Zacks: Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce sales of $144.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.76 million and the highest is $144.76 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $127.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $611.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.04 million to $616.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $664.86 million, with estimates ranging from $639.23 million to $690.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). World Acceptance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.96. 10,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 15.02 and a current ratio of 17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.24. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.42.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 105.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

