Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 177,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 777,542 shares of company stock worth $15,212,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,141,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,635,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,577,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

