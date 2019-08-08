Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 970,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,806. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

