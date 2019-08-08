Zacks: Analysts Expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics also reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.47 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 998,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.39. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $63,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 574,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 239,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.