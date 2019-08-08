Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Stag Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,328,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $18,132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,242,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,477,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stag Industrial by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,532,000 after buying an additional 195,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $29.69. 764,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,457. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

