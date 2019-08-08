Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will report sales of $190.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zagg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.10 million. Zagg reported sales of $141.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full-year sales of $614.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.86 million to $620.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $662.55 million, with estimates ranging from $627.89 million to $711.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zagg.

Get Zagg alerts:

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ZAGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. 816,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Zagg has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zagg by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zagg by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 180,447 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zagg by 28.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 785,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 175,722 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zagg by 18.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 534,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zagg by 103.6% during the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,051 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zagg (ZAGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.