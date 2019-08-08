Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Hudson posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 831,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,898,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,810. Hudson has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.