Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Northfield Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northfield Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,397 shares in the company, valued at $805,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $320,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,030. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 4,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $755.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

