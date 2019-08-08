Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,398,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 507,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,421,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 703,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

