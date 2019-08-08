Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPTN. Barclays lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

SPTN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 251,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $370.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

