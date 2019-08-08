Zacks: China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 221 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAAS. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CAAS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 31,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,325. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

