Zacks: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CRA International’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $65.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CRA International an industry rank of 37 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in CRA International during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 274,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $327.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

