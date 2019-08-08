Zacks: Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Golden Star Resources’ rating score has declined by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.52 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Golden Star Resources an industry rank of 15 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Beacon Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

GSS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 1,513,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,222. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

