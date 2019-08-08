Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) to Hold

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

BREW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of BREW stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 220,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,412. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 34.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 53,180.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

