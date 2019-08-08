Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to “Hold”

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

