Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Given $36.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 217 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 375,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

