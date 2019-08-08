Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zagg updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 816,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Zagg has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

