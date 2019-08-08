Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESGR. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ESGR stock traded up $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $176.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.72. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $150.32 and a 12 month high of $218.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $426.48 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

