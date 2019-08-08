Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,713 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 528,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 425,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 24,329 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 984,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.07.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.